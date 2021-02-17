Abstract

AIMS: The aims of this study were as follows: (a) to examine the relationship between perceived organizational support and resilience; (b) to investigate the potential mediating role of general self-efficacy and cognitive reappraisal among emergency nurses who have experienced workplace violence; and (c) to explore the application of Kumpfer's resilience framework to emergency department nurses.



DESIGN: A cross-sectional study.



METHODS: From February 17, 2021, to March 8, 2021, 825 emergency nurses working in the emergency departments of tertiary hospitals in Shanghai, China, completed an online survey. Data on resilience, organizational support, cognitive reappraisal and general self-efficacy were collected through questionnaires. The Spearman analysis was employed to investigate the relationship between variables, while the mediation analysis was conducted using AMOS 23.0 statistical software.



RESULTS: The findings of a study involving 825 emergency nurses who reported experiencing workplace violence reveal a positive correlation between perceived organizational support and resilience. Additionally, it has been observed that the relationship between these two factors is mediated by both cognitive reappraisal and general self-efficacy. Furthermore, the mediating effect of cognitive reappraisal is more significant in this relationship.



CONCLUSION: Kumpfer's resilience framework is found to apply to emergency nurses. Perceived organizational support, an environmental factor, affects resilience directly and positively. In addition, cognitive reappraisal and general self-efficacy, which are individual factors, mediate this influence path. These findings suggest an interaction between environmental and individual factors in determining the resilience of emergency nurses. IMPACT: These findings have implications for developing resilience intervention strategies for emergency nurses exposed to occupational violence. Enhancing personal attributes such as general self-efficacy and cognitive reappraisal is as significant as strengthening external organizational support environments for enhancing nurses' resilience. PATIENT OR PUBLIC CONTRIBUTION: Emergency nurses participated in the pilot test of our questionnaire survey and gave their opinions on the questionnaire design. SUMMARY STATEMENT: What is already known about the topic? In emergency rooms, workplace violence is prevalent, and it seriously endangers nurses' physical and mental health. Enhancing resilience can improve nurses' ability to self-regulate after experiencing violence. However, the drivers and mechanisms of resilience among emergency nurses who have experienced workplace violence remain unidentified. What this paper adds? This study confirms the applicability of Kumpfer's resilience framework to emergency nurses who have experienced workplace violence. Nurses' self-efficacy and cognitive reappraisal mediate the relationship between perceived organizational support and resilience after exposure to workplace violence. The resilience process for emergency nurses involves the interaction of individual and environmental factors. Implications for practice/policy. Managers and researchers should consider the interaction between individual and environmental factors when developing resilience intervention strategies for emergency nurses who have suffered workplace violence. It is essential to support emergency nurses from the dyadic dimensions of the environment and the individual. A supportive organizational environment and individual positive adjustment strategies are equally important in promoting resilience among nurses.

