Weichelt BP, Pilz M, Burke R, Puthoff D, Namkoong K. J. Agromed. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/1059924X.2023.2284959

38050835

Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) provides unprecedented opportunities to improve injury surveillance systems in many ways, including the curation and publication of information related to agricultural injuries and illnesses. This editorial explores the feasibility and implication of ChatGPT integration in an international sentinel agricultural injury surveillance system, AgInjuryNews, highlighting that AI integration may enhance workflows by reducing human and financial resources and increasing outputs. In the coming years, text intensive natural language reports in AgInjuryNews and similar systems could be a rich source for data for ChatGPT or other more customized and fine-tuned LLMs. By harnessing the capabilities of AI and NLP, teams could potentially streamline the process of data analysis, report generation, and public dissemination, ultimately contributing to improved agricultural injury prevention efforts, well beyond any manually driven efforts.


surveillance; Agricultural injury; artificial intelligence; ChatGPT

