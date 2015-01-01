SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Zhu Z, Eli B, Chen Y, Liu Z. J. Clin. Psychol. (Hoboken) 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/jclp.23626

38050467

BACKGROUND: Individuals who experience a workplace trauma are at a high risk of developing posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Most of these people return to work soon after the trauma (i.e., experience early-stage natural exposure). This study aims to explore the response pattern of workers who have experienced a workplace trauma and early-stage natural exposure through network analysis and provide insights into the potential impact of early-stage natural exposure.

METHODS: Our study included 278 workers directly experiencing the workplace explosion in the Tianjin Economic and Technological Development Zone. A partial correlation network analysis was used to explore the PTSD symptoms relationship and identify central symptoms.

RESULTS: The results suggest that emotional numbness, difficulty in concentration, re-experiencing symptoms, and avoidance of thoughts are the most central symptoms, reflecting a "distraction-avoidance" pattern.

CONCLUSIONS: The current study found that workers who experienced workplace trauma exhibited a "distraction-avoidance" pattern, which helps deepen our understanding of the PTSD network and leads to some suggestions on intervention measures.


early-stage natural exposure; network analysis; posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); workplace trauma

