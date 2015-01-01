|
Zhu Z, Eli B, Chen Y, Liu Z. J. Clin. Psychol. (Hoboken) 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
38050467
BACKGROUND: Individuals who experience a workplace trauma are at a high risk of developing posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Most of these people return to work soon after the trauma (i.e., experience early-stage natural exposure). This study aims to explore the response pattern of workers who have experienced a workplace trauma and early-stage natural exposure through network analysis and provide insights into the potential impact of early-stage natural exposure.
early-stage natural exposure; network analysis; posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); workplace trauma