Abstract

BACKGROUND: The dual task for forensic mental health care is community protection and treatment of mental disorders. The Short-Term Assessment of Risk and Treatability (START) has become an established tool for risk assessment and care planning in forensic psychiatry. When using the START, items judged as critical factors are chosen to be addressed in the care plan. However, it is not known which critical factors that are of special interest need to be addressed to reduce the risk for future violence. AIMS: The main aim of this study was to explore how staff's choice of critical factors in the care planning influences risk for future violence.



METHODS: The study is based on 787 START assessments from 285 convicted and involuntary admitted inpatients at the Forensic Psychiatric Clinic of Stockholm County, Sweden. The influence on risk for future violence by selecting a certain item as a critical factor in the care plan was measured by comparing patients' sum of vulnerabilities at the time this certain critical factor was selected with this sum at the next assessment.



RESULTS: The results show that a patient's overall risk for future violence decreases significantly when the items "insight," "attitudes," "mental state," "coping," and "drug use" were addressed as critical factors in the care planning. The importance of specified critical factors differs between diagnostic groups and time after admission.



CONCLUSIONS: When staff select certain specified items as critical factors in the care planning, the patients' risk of relapse into acts of violence was significantly reduced.

