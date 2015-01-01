|
Pollak C, Palmstierna T. J. Forensic Nurs. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, International Association of Forensic Nurses, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
38048491
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The dual task for forensic mental health care is community protection and treatment of mental disorders. The Short-Term Assessment of Risk and Treatability (START) has become an established tool for risk assessment and care planning in forensic psychiatry. When using the START, items judged as critical factors are chosen to be addressed in the care plan. However, it is not known which critical factors that are of special interest need to be addressed to reduce the risk for future violence. AIMS: The main aim of this study was to explore how staff's choice of critical factors in the care planning influences risk for future violence.
Language: en