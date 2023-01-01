SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Chenneville T, Reid JA, Wasilewski S, Adeli S. J. Interpers. Violence 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/08862605231215015

PMID

38044593

Abstract

Recently validated among a sample of young adults in the United States, the Trauma Bonding Scale for Adults(©) is a much-needed instrument for assessing trauma bonding, which refers to the emotional attachment that often develops between perpetrators and victims of violent and exploitive crimes and is common among survivors of sex trafficking. To assess its utility with other populations, this study aimed to validate the Trauma Bonding Scale for Adults(©) with a sample of young adults in Kenya. An anonymous survey containing demographic items, the Trauma Bonding Scale for Adults(©), and 12 items from an open-source measure of posttraumatic stress disorder was administered to 538 young adults aged 18 to 29 in Kenya using Qualtrics XM.

FINDINGS from an analysis of psychometric properties suggest that the Trauma Bonding Scale for Adults(©) is a valid and reliable measure of trauma bonding that may be useful in a global context.


Language: en

Keywords

cross-cultural validation; human trafficking; Kenya; scale development; trauma bonding

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print