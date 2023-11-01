Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To compare the injury profiles of football players shifting between second and first teams with those of second- and first-team players, and to examine the opinions of shifting players.



DESIGN: Prospective cohort study.



METHODS: 170 male players from Athletic Club (second team = 90, shifting = 20, first team = 60) were followed over eight seasons. Injuries and exposure time were recorded following the FIFA consensus, and 18 shifting players answered a seven-item questionnaire on their experience.



RESULTS: 35 % shifting players became full-time first-team players, in contrast to only 8 % of second-team players (odds ratio = 6.4, p < 0.01). There were no differences in the overall injury incidence, but the overall burden of injuries was higher in second-team (172 days lost/1000 h) and shifting players (194 days lost/1000 h) compared with first-team players (114 days lost/1000 h, p < 0.01). Shifting players had a higher burden of knee joint/ligament injuries compared with first-team players (137 vs. 18 days lost/1000 h, p < 0.01) and anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) ruptures (122 vs. 10 days lost/1000 h, p < 0.01). There was a trend towards a higher burden of ACL ruptures in shifting players than in second-team players (122 vs. 41 days lost/1000 h, p = 0.07). Shifting players reported constant pressure and better communication with the second-team coaching staff than with the first-team staff.



CONCLUSIONS: The high burden of injuries in shifting players, particularly from ACL ruptures, highlights the need for action. Ensuring high-quality communication between second- and first-team staff remains a key challenge.



Keywords: Soccer

Language: en