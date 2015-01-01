|
Citation
Rossouw S, Maree C, Latour JM. J. Spec. Pediatr. Nurs. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
38047543
Abstract
PURPOSE: Management of children following a drowning incident is based on specific interventions which are used in the prehospital environment, the emergency department (ED) and the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU). This paper presents a review of the literature to map and describe the management and interventions used by healthcare professionals when managing a child following a drowning incident. Of specific interest was to map, synthesise and describe the management and interventions according to the different clinical domains or practice areas of healthcare professionals. DESIGN AND METHODS: A traditional review of the literature was performed to appraise, map and describe information from 32 relevant articles. Four electronic databases were searched using search strings and the Boolean operators AND as well as OR. The included articles were all published in English between 2010 and 2022, as it comprised a timeline including current guidelines and practices necessary to describe management and interventions.
Language: en
Keywords
child drowning; children; emergency department management; management of child drowning; paediatric; Paediatric Intensive Care Unit management; prehospital management; traditional review