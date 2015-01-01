Abstract

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a leading cause of death and disability in the US.1 Examination of long-term trends in TBI-related mortality is essential to yield insights into vulnerable population subgroups. We sought to characterize nationally representative trends in TBI-related mortality.



This cohort study analyzed all TBI-related deaths in the US from 1999 through 2020 via the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC’s) Wide-Ranging Online Data for Epidemiologic Research platform.2 Due to the deidentified nature of the data, this research is considered nonhuman research under US regulation (45 CFR §46.102) and was exempt from review and informed consent. This study followed the STROBE reporting guideline.

