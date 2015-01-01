|
Rowe G, Allahham A, Edgar DW, Rurak BK, Fear MW, Wood FM, Vallence AM. Neurorehabil. Neural Repair 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38044625
BACKGROUND: Burn injuries cause significant motor and sensory dysfunctions that can negatively impact burn survivors' quality of life. The underlying mechanisms of these burn-induced dysfunctions have primarily been associated with damage to the peripheral neural architecture, however, evidence points to a systemic influence of burn injury. Central nervous system (CNS) reorganizations due to inflammation, afferent dysfunction, and pain could contribute to persistent motor and sensory dysfunction in burn survivors. Recent evidence shows that the capacity for neuroplasticity is associated with self-reported functional recovery in burn survivors.
brain; burn injury; burn rehabilitation; central nervous system; neuroplasticity; non-invasive brain stimulation