SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Rowe G, Allahham A, Edgar DW, Rurak BK, Fear MW, Wood FM, Vallence AM. Neurorehabil. Neural Repair 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, American Society of Neurorehabilitation, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/15459683231215331

PMID

38044625

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Burn injuries cause significant motor and sensory dysfunctions that can negatively impact burn survivors' quality of life. The underlying mechanisms of these burn-induced dysfunctions have primarily been associated with damage to the peripheral neural architecture, however, evidence points to a systemic influence of burn injury. Central nervous system (CNS) reorganizations due to inflammation, afferent dysfunction, and pain could contribute to persistent motor and sensory dysfunction in burn survivors. Recent evidence shows that the capacity for neuroplasticity is associated with self-reported functional recovery in burn survivors.

OBJECTIVE: This review first outlines motor and sensory dysfunctions following burn injury and critically examines recent literature investigating the mechanisms mediating CNS reorganization following burn injury. The review then provides recommendations for future research and interventions targeting the CNS such as non-invasive brain stimulation to improve functional recovery.

CONCLUSIONS: Directing focus to the CNS following burn injury, alongside the development of non-invasive methods to induce functionally beneficial neuroplasticity in the CNS, could advance treatments and transform clinical practice to improve quality of life in burn survivors.


Language: en

Keywords

brain; burn injury; burn rehabilitation; central nervous system; neuroplasticity; non-invasive brain stimulation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print