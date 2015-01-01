Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Definitions of pediatric overtriage and unnecessary transfers for injured children have been instituted from a viewpoint of referral centers and have doubtful value for effecting interventions at referring centers. This study provides a unique insight into the factors prompting transfers at a peripheral institution.



METHODS: The trauma registry of a level 2 pediatric trauma center was accessed, and pediatric transfers out to 2 level 1 pediatric trauma centers were identified over a period of 4 years. The outcomes of these patients at the accepting institutions were charted for descriptive analysis.



RESULTS: The study identified 46 patients transferred out with a transfer rate of 6.6% when compared with total admissions. The mean Injury Severity Score (ISS) was 6.5, and the mean length of stay (LOS) at the receiving institution was 2.8 days. The reason for transfer from a specialty standpoint revealed 21 neurosurgical, 12 burn, 6 orthopedic, 4 faciomaxillary, and 2 ophthalmology patients. Overall transfer rate was 6.6%. Pediatric overtriage when defined as LOS < 24 hours at the receiving institution was 46.7%. Fifty percent of pediatric overtriage was prompted by need for a pediatric neurosurgery consult with medicolegal concern being cited as reason for transfer. Secondary overtriage when defined as LOS < 24 hours, no pediatric intensive care admission, no surgical intervention, and ISS < 9 was found in 13 patients (30.9%). The proportion of patients with Medicaid insurance was not different for the admissions (43.5%) when compared with the transfers (42.7%).



CONCLUSIONS: Existing definitions of overtriage have limited value in effecting interventions to reduce unnecessary transfers. Identifying specific factors at referring institutions including providing local availability of pediatric surgical specialists will potentially help mitigate injury-related pediatric overtriage.

