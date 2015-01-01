Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Racial and ethnic minority children receive less care and inferior care in the United States, but less is known about how these disparities vary by mental health conditions. We examined unmet mental health needs by condition types to identify potentially hidden racial and ethnic inequities.



METHODS: We used data from the nationally representative National Survey of Children's Health, from 2016 to 2021 (n = 172 107). Logistic regression analyses were applied to mental health conditions in aggregate and individually and adjusted for individual and household characteristics.



RESULTS: Relative to non-Hispanic white children with any mental health condition, non-Hispanic Black children had greater odds of unmet needs (adjusted odds ratio [aOR] = 1.56, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 1.18-2.05). Models disaggregated by specific mental health conditions revealed heterogeneous patterns. Specifically, relative to non-Hispanic white children, non-Hispanic Black children displayed elevated odds of unmet needs for behavioral problems (aOR = 1.41, 95% CI: 1.00-2.02), whereas Asian and Hispanic children displayed elevated odds for anxiety (aOR = 2.60, 95% CI: 1.20-4.29 and aOR = 1.41, 95% CI: 1.05-1.90, respectively).



CONCLUSIONS: Racial and ethnic minority children are disproportionately affected by unmet treatment needs. These disparities vary by individual mental health conditions and persist after controlling for socioeconomic characteristics.



RESULTS reveal clinically underserved racial and ethnic groups across different mental health conditions.

