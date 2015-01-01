SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Narayan A, Chao SD. Pediatrics 2023; e2023062963.

(Copyright © 2023, American Academy of Pediatrics)

10.1542/peds.2023-062963

38050425

A year ago, 17-year-old "Alex" was brought into the emergency department after a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Neither his primary care doctor nor his psychologist were aware of his first attempt 6 months previously. Unfortunately, this attempt was successful. It occurred in front of his home, and in front of his mother who was just seconds too late to stop him. In the aftermath, we wondered why the medical system that he had access to could not intervene in time.


