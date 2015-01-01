SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Dai Y, Jiang T, Gaer W, Poon KT. Person. Soc. Psychol. Bull. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/01461672231213898

38047443

In the current research, we aimed to extend the literature on workplace objectification and contribute to employees' well-being by exploring whether and how workplace objectification increases self-harm as well as the coping strategy that may weaken the effect. Employing archive data analytic, correlational, longitudinal, and experimental designs, we found that workplace objectification was associated with, or led to, self-harm, irrespective of whether such actions provided an escape from work. This effect could not be simply ascribed to the negative nature of workplace objectification. We further found that depressive moods mediated this effect. The detrimental effect of workplace objectification on self-harm was lessened when employees perceived higher alternatives in life. Theoretical and managerial implications were discussed.


depressive moods; perceived alternatives in life; self-harm; workplace objectification

