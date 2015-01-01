Abstract

Policy and research on the implementation of services for people who inhale drugs lag behind similar efforts for people who inject drugs, limiting access to adequate harm reduction resources for people who inhale drugs. This commentary considers why supervised inhalation sites (SIS) are needed, highlights operational characteristics of four existing services, and advocates for future SIS research. Our hope is to encourage the expansion of SIS worldwide for overdose prevention and reduction of health inequities. Given the limited literature regarding SIS, more extensive study of these programs is warranted to incorporate inhalation into the implementation of supervised consumption sites to provide fair opportunities for all people who use drugs to do so safely without fear of stigma and overdose.

