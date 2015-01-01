SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Tuda D, Stefancic A, Lam P, John D, Sadaghiyani S, Choo TH, Galfalvy H, Coronel B, Gil R, Lewis-Fernández R. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Rising rates of suicidal thoughts and behaviors (STBs) among U.S. Latina adolescents urgently need attention. Life is Precious (LIP) is a culturally responsive, community-based, afterschool-model program offering wellness-support services to supplement outpatient mental health treatment for Latina adolescents experiencing STB's. This 12-month quasi-experimental pilot study explored LIP's impact on clinical outcomes.

METHODS: Latina adolescents newly enrolled in LIP and receiving outpatient treatment (n = 31) and those newly starting outpatient treatment only (n = 12; Usual Care) were assessed for Suicidal Ideation (Suicidal Ideation Questionnaire; SIQ) and depressive symptoms (Patient Health Questionnaire-9). We estimated differences in mean scores using longitudinal linear mixed models and adjusted risk ratios (ARRs) of SIQ-25%, SIQ-50%, and PHQ-9-5-point improvements using exact logistic models.

RESULTS: The direction of the estimated impact of LIP was positive [differences (95% CIs): -15.5 (-34.16, 3.15) for SIQ; -1.16 (-4.39, 2.07) for PHQ-9], with small-to-moderate nonsignificant effect sizes (0.19-0.34). LIP participants saw two to three times higher prevalence than controls of SIQ-25%, SIQ-50%, and PHQ-9-5-point improvements; ARRs (95% CIs) were 1.91 (0.61, 3.45), 3.04 (0.43, 11.33), and 1.97 (0.44, 5.07), respectively. Suicidal behaviors also decreased in LIP.

CONCLUSION: The effects of LIP were in positive directions across clinical outcomes, warranting further research on its effectiveness in decreasing STBs.


Keywords

community-based; culturally informed interventions; Latina adolescents; suicide prevention

