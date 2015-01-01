|
Citation
|
Tuda D, Stefancic A, Lam P, John D, Sadaghiyani S, Choo TH, Galfalvy H, Coronel B, Gil R, Lewis-Fernández R. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38050824
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Rising rates of suicidal thoughts and behaviors (STBs) among U.S. Latina adolescents urgently need attention. Life is Precious (LIP) is a culturally responsive, community-based, afterschool-model program offering wellness-support services to supplement outpatient mental health treatment for Latina adolescents experiencing STB's. This 12-month quasi-experimental pilot study explored LIP's impact on clinical outcomes.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
community-based; culturally informed interventions; Latina adolescents; suicide prevention