Girard M, Fernet M, Godbout N. Trauma Violence Abuse 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38049952
A metasynthesis was performed on 15 qualitative studies to document the experience of revictimization by an intimate partner among women, based on survivors' perspectives on their sustained childhood sexual abuse and intimate partner violence victimization.
intimate partner violence; women; childhood sexual abuse; qualitative metasynthesis; qualitative research; revictimization; trauma survivors