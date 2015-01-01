Abstract

A metasynthesis was performed on 15 qualitative studies to document the experience of revictimization by an intimate partner among women, based on survivors' perspectives on their sustained childhood sexual abuse and intimate partner violence victimization.



RESULTS identified two main conceptual categories: (a) Barriers to action: A belief system reflecting learned helplessness that hinders women's abilities to protect themselves and prevent further abuses, and (b) Broken internal compass: Cognitive elements blurring women's risk evaluation capacities and reference points limiting their ability to break the cycle of revictimization. These findings support the need to examine cognitive distortions and false beliefs in intervention practices and suggest valuable guidelines for practitioners. As the responsibility for violence always lies with the perpetrator, this study should not be interpreted as blaming women for their victimization, but instead, as a way to give women a voice about their experiences and give them a sense of power in the prevention of violence.

Language: en