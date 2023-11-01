Abstract

BACKGROUND: Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) is one of the leading causes of death in all age groups globally. Understanding TBI causative factors and early interventions that may result in poor outcomes plays an important role in decreasing the mortality and disability associated with TBI.



METHODS: In this retrospective case-control study, we collected electronic case data from patients with TBI who visited our hospital between 2018 and 2022. We collected patient information from accident to discharge, and by using linear regression predicted factors influencing death from TBI.



RESULTS: A total of 957 patients with a mean age of 56.4 ± 17.0 years and a GCS score of 12 ± 3.7 on admission were included in the study. Of the total, 54 patients died in the hospital. Multifactorial logistic regression showed that the GCS scores, degree of injury on admission, surgical treatment, and brainstem haemorrhage all had a significant effect on the survival status of the patients at discharge.



CONCLUSION: Understanding the causes, patterns, and distribution of people with TBI in this study will benefit our country and others to develop policies, research, health management, and rehabilitation tools at the national level.

Language: en