Abstract

BACKGROUND: In Canada, ensuring public safety, and the safety and well-being of accused individuals under the jurisdiction of the provincial review board are very important. While previous studies have reported a significant risk of self-harming behaviors (non-suicidal self-injury and suicide attempt) in forensic psychiatric settings, no large population study has assessed any relationship between forensic system-related factors and self-harming behaviors. A better understanding of these factors can help clinicians implement protective measures to mitigate self-harming behaviors or actions.



METHODS: Using the Ontario Review Board (ORB) database covering 2014-2015 period (n = 1211, mean age = 42.5 ± 13.37 years, males = 86.1%), we analyzed the prevalence and factors associated with self-harming behaviors, emphasizing the characterization of the forensic system-related factors (ORB status, legal status, type of offense, previous criminal history, and victim relationship). The relationships between the forensic system-related factors and self-harming behaviors were explored using five separate logistic regression models, controlling for clinical and sociodemographic characteristics.



RESULTS: Approximately 4% of the individuals in the forensic system over the study period engaged in self-harming behaviors Among the studied patients, individuals determined to be unfit to stand trial and inpatients were significantly more likely to have self-harming behaviors. There was no significant relationship between the type of offence, victim relationship, and previous criminal history with self-harming behavior.



CONCLUSION: Forensic psychiatry inpatients should have close observation, screening, monitoring, and individual tailored management strategies for self-harming behaviors. The findings of this study indicate that forensic system-related factors, especially those that pertain to the status of individuals in the forensic system (i.e., unfit to stand trial and being an inpatient) are more responsible for self-harming behaviors among forensic patients in Ontario.

