Abstract

OBJECTIVE: to analyze the concept of elder abuse and identify its respective antecedents, attributes and consequents.



METHODS: this is a conceptual analysis according to Walker and Avant's proposition. The search for the concept was mediated by an integrative review in the LILACS, PubMed, CINAHL, Web of Science and BDENF databases.



RESULTS: as antecedents, female, family member, low social support and low income or socioeconomic conditions stand out. Attributes were threats and/or intimidation, intentional use of physical force, using resources without authorization, unwanted sexual activity, offering low insufficient amount of nutrients for older adults and not meeting older adults' affective/emotional needs. Consequents were psychological disorders, dependence on aggressors, environment of insecurity and damage/loss of human rights or human dignity. FINAL CONSIDERATIONS: the phenomenon under discussion is broad and multifaceted, suggesting expansion of studies related to the theme in order to explore it in detail.

Language: pt