Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To describe the incidence of head and neck trauma related to electric bicycles and to characterize head and neck injury patterns seen in electric bicycle (eBike) users versus pedal bicyclists in the United States.



METHODS: The National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS) was queried from 2009 to 2020 for patients with head and neck injuries related to electric and pedal bicycles. Extracted data included patient demographics, injury patterns, hospital admission, and helmet use. Univariate chi-squared analyses were performed to compare demographics and injury patterns between bicycle groups. Effect sizes were reported with Cramer V values (V).



RESULTS: The incidence of eBike-related head and neck injuries increased from 2993 in 2009 to 9916 in 2020. Compared to pedal bicycle users, eBike users were more likely to have head injuries (60.4% vs. 52.0%) and fractures (10.9% vs. 6.0%), and were more likely to require hospitalization (20.6% vs. 10.4%). The effect size of helmet use was significantly greater in eBike users compared to pedal bicyclists when examining distributions of age group (V = 0.203 vs. V = 0.079), injury location (V = 0.220 vs. V = 0.082), and injury type (V = 0.162 vs. V = 0.059). Helmeted injuries in eBike users more commonly involved neck injuries and sprains, rather than head injuries and fractures.



CONCLUSION: Head and neck trauma related to eBike use is increasing in the United States. Injury patterns and admission rates reflect greater injury severity in eBike users compared to pedal bicyclists. Helmet use may be particularly beneficial in mitigating head and neck injury in eBike users. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: 3 Laryngoscope, 2023.

