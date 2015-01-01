Abstract

BACKGROUND: Mobbing, particularly in medical residencies, can lead to psychological terror with lasting mental and physical health consequences. Its impact on Mexican residents, however, remains underexplored.



AIM: This study aimed to investigate the prevalence and associated factors of psychological terror among medical residents at a medical center in Mexico City.



METHODS: In a cross-sectional study, medical residents from various specialties were assessed for mobbing domains, quality of life, and anxiety/depression using the Leymann Inventory of Psychological Terror (LIPT), 36-Item Short Form Health Survey, Beck Depression Inventory-II, and Beck Anxiety Inventory, respectively. Psychological terror was defined as a LIPT score ≥ p80. Linear and binomial logistic regression models were used to explore independent predictors of mobbing and psychological terror.



RESULTS: Of the 349 participants included (median age: 28; IQR: 27-30 years), 19.5% (95% CI: 15.5%-24.0%) were identified with psychological terror. Furthermore, 39% reported higher-degree trainees as mobbing perpetrators. Women in surgical residencies in their second or fifth year were found to experience higher levels of mobbing. Manifested bullying, workplace stigma, and inappropriate tasks were the most impacted mobbing domains. Anxiety, diminished mental health quality of life, and higher degree of medical specialization were independent predictors of mobbing. Meanwhile, increased anxiety, affiliation to surgical specialties, and being in the second or fifth year of training were identified as predictors of psychological terror.



CONCLUSIONS: Mobbing and psychological terror are prevalent conditions among medical residents in Mexico. Identification of occupational conditions and adverse psychological stressors can help to improve quality of life and training of medical residents.

