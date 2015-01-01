Abstract

AIMS: Firearms have become an increasingly common method of suicide among women Veterans, yet this population has rarely been a focus in firearm suicide prevention research. Limited knowledge is available regarding the preferences, experiences, or needs of women Veterans with respect to firearm lethal means counseling (LMC), an evidence-based suicide prevention strategy. Understanding is necessary to optimize delivery for this population.



METHOD: Our sample included forty women Veterans with lifetime suicidal ideation or suicide attempt(s) and firearm access following military separation, all enrolled in the Veterans Health Administration. Participants were interviewed regarding their perspectives, experiences, and preferences for firearm LMC. Data were analyzed using a mixed inductive-deductive thematic analysis.



RESULTS: Women Veterans' firearm and firearm LMC perspectives were shaped by their military service histories and identity, military sexual trauma, spouses/partners, children, rurality, and experiences with suicidal ideation and attempts. Half reported they had not engaged in firearm LMC previously. For those who had, positive aspects included a trusting, caring relationship, direct communication of rationale for questions, and discussion of exceptions to confidentiality. Negative aspects included conversations that felt impersonal, not sufficiently comprehensive, and Veterans' fears regarding implications of disclosure, which impeded conversations. Women Veterans' preferences for future firearm LMC encompassed providers communicating why such conversations are important, how they should be framed (e.g., around safety and genuine concern), what they should entail (e.g., discussing concerns regarding disclosure), whom should initiate (e.g., trusted caring provider) and where they should occur (e.g., safe spaces, women-specific groups comprised of peers).



DISCUSSION: This study is the first to examine women Veterans' experiences with, and preferences for, firearm LMC. Detailed inquiry of the nuances of how, where, why, and by whom firearms are stored and used may help to facilitate firearm LMC with women Veterans.

