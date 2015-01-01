|
Clifford S, Wright CJC, Miller PG, Baldwin R, Griffiths KE, Smith JA, Livingston M. Drug Alcohol Rev. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38055335
INTRODUCTION: Between 2017 and 2018 three major alcohol policy changes were introduced in the Northern Territory (NT): the Banned Drinker Register, an individual-level ban enforced via ID scanners at takeaway outlets; a Minimum Unit Price on alcohol; and Police Auxiliary Liquor Inspectors, who monitor takeaway outlets to prevent purchase by people who do not have a legal place to consume alcohol. We aimed to: (i) describe alcohol-involved adult sexual assault in the NT; and (ii) estimate the impacts of these alcohol policies on police-recorded adult sexual assault.
Language: en
sexual assault; policy; alcohol