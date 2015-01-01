Abstract

Child abuse is a significant global health problem. While data on child abuse in Ghana are scant, anecdotal evidence suggests the vast majority of Ghanaian children have experienced some form of physical or sexual abuse. This paper explores links between early childhood abuse and health outcomes using a life course perspective. Nationally representative cross-sectional data were collected from a sample of 2289 ever-married Ghanaian women in 2017. Women provided retrospective accounts of different types of violence in early childhood. Random-effects logit models were used to examine the impact of two dimensions of early childhood abuse (physical and sexual) on the physical, sexual, and psychosocial health outcomes of women in later years. Women who experienced childhood physical abuse, but not often, were significantly more likely to report physical disabilities in later years than women who did not experience it. Women reporting childhood sexual abuse were more likely to be depressed in later years than those who never experienced such abuse. They were also significantly more likely to report sexually transmitted diseases. Our findings provide support for the life course theory by showing abuse experienced in childhood could have a long-term impact. We therefore suggest the need for early interventions to address child abuse.

Language: en