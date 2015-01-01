|
Tenkorang EY. Adv. Life Course Res. 2023; 57: e100564.
38054864
Sibling relationships are a significant part of family dynamics, and sibling violence may be manifested in these relationships. Sibling violence has rarely been examined in the domestic violence literature on sub-Saharan Africa, so little is known about its prevalence or consequences. This study used a life course perspective to examine the effects of sibling violence on Ghanaian women's intimate partner violence (IPV) victimization and perpetration in adulthood. Data were collected from about 1700 ever-married Ghanaian women aged 18 years and above between May and August 2022. Logit models were used to explore retrospective accounts of women's experience of various types of sibling violence in childhood and their later victimization and/or perpetration of IPV.
Female; Humans; Child; Retrospective Studies; Ghana; Life course; *Siblings; *Violence; Family violence; IPV; Sibling Relations; Siblings