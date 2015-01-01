Abstract

Sibling relationships are a significant part of family dynamics, and sibling violence may be manifested in these relationships. Sibling violence has rarely been examined in the domestic violence literature on sub-Saharan Africa, so little is known about its prevalence or consequences. This study used a life course perspective to examine the effects of sibling violence on Ghanaian women's intimate partner violence (IPV) victimization and perpetration in adulthood. Data were collected from about 1700 ever-married Ghanaian women aged 18 years and above between May and August 2022. Logit models were used to explore retrospective accounts of women's experience of various types of sibling violence in childhood and their later victimization and/or perpetration of IPV.



RESULTS showed sibling violence was prevalent in our sample: 51.2% experienced sibling emotional violence, 39.5% experienced physical violence, and 2.3% experienced sexual violence. Our findings generally supported the life course perspective. Women with experiences of sibling physical, sexual, and emotional violence were significantly more likely to perpetrate physical, sexual, and emotional IPV in adulthood. Similarly, women with experiences of sibling violence were more likely to report IPV victimization in later years. Domestic violence interventions should pay attention to sibling relationships in children's early years.

Language: en