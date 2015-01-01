SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Jin X, Wang Y, Huang C, Luo X, Gao X, Shen Y. BJPsych Open 2023; 10(1): e5.

(Copyright © 2023, Royal College of Psychiatrists)

10.1192/bjo.2023.606

38053389

BACKGROUND: Childhood maltreatment is associated with internet addiction, but most evidence is from retrospective studies. AIMS: We aimed to investigate the relationship between childhood maltreatment and internet addiction through a prospective cohort design.

METHOD: In a prospective cohort study, self-reported data on childhood maltreatment (Childhood Trauma Questionnaire - Short Form) at baseline, and internet addiction (Revised Chinese Internet Addiction Scale) at baseline and 6-month follow-up, were collected online from 756 Chinese junior middle school students aged 11-15 years and residing in Changsha, Hunan Province. Demographic data and covariates such as depression, anxiety, stress (Depression, Anxiety, and Stress Scale 21) and insomnia (Athens Insomnia Scale) were also surveyed at baseline. Logistic regression analysis measured the association between childhood maltreatment and internet addiction, and gender-related differences.

RESULTS: Childhood maltreatment was prevalent in Chinese junior middle school students (37.83%), and the incidence rate of internet addiction was 9.26% at the 6-month follow-up. Emotional abuse was a significant risk factor for internet addiction (adjusted odds ratio 2.618, 95% CI 1.194-5.738; P = 0.016) in both males and females.

CONCLUSIONS: This study suggests a high prevalence of childhood maltreatment in Chinese junior middle school students, and that emotional abuse plays a significant role in internet addiction. More attention should be paid to parenting style and adolescents' mental health.


abuse; cohort study; Maltreatment; emotional abuse; internet addiction

