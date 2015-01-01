|
Vella S, Bolling C, Verhagen E, Moore IS. Sci. Med. Footb. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
38054439
BACKGROUND: Sports injury surveillance systems aid injury prevention, but their development without considering end-users' perspectives has led to low adherence and honesty in self-reporting by players, compromising their effectiveness. Context-specific injury surveillance systems have been proposed to address these challenges, but there is a limited understanding of stakeholders' perceptions and experiences in using them.
injury risk mitigation; Injury surveillance system; performance benefits; reporting adherence; stakeholder engagement