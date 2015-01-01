Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVE: Disclosure of CSA is key to victims having access to support and protection, but the current understanding of what factors play a key role is still limited. The present review aims to understand a range of socio-ecological factors that can either facilitate or obstruct the disclosure of CSA.



METHODS AND RESULTS: Through a systematic review of 27 quantitative studies published from 2000 to 2022, the current review identified 17 significant predictors of CSA disclosure. Facilitators of disclosure included older age, being female, higher IQ, recent abuse, resistance during abuse, clergy perpetrator, non-offending caregiver support, and acculturation. Barriers to disclosure included intellectual disability, avoidant coping, romantic relationships with the perpetrator, family criminality, domestic violence, adherence to traditional Asian values, and ethnic minority identity. The findings also suggested that the relationship between predictors and disclosure tends to be mixed, contradictory, or indirect/interactional, emphasizing the importance of situating the findings in specific social-ecological contexts.



CONCLUSIONS: The findings can inform future research and practice by providing a comprehensive understanding of the predictors of CSA disclosure and highlighting the importance of considering the socio-ecological context when interpreting findings. Moreover, the review provides a valuable resource for professionals who work with victims of CSA, helping them better identify factors that may facilitate or hinder disclosure and allowing for tailored interventions.

Language: en