Bali P, Sonuga-Barke E, Mohr-Jensen C, Demontis D, Minnis H. JCPP Adv. 2023; 3(4): e12169.
(Copyright © 2023, Association for Child and Adolescent Mental Health)
38054051
BACKGROUND: Studies report an elevated risk of maltreatment in children with attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and elevated levels of ADHD in people who suffered childhood maltreatment (CM). However, the direction(s) of causality between CM and ADHD remain unclear-does ADHD create a context for CM, does CM cause ADHD, or both? OBJECTIVE: This study systematically reviews and qualitatively synthesizes the research evidence relating to this question using Bradford-Hill criteria for establishing causality-strength, temporality, dose-response and plausibility.
ADHD; causality; childhood maltreatment