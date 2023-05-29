Abstract

PURPOSE: The aim of this study is to examine the experiences of nurses who provide care to individuals in earthquake-affected areas of eastern Turkey.



DESIGN: A phenomenological design from qualitative research methods was utilized in this study.



METHODS: The study was conducted between May 29, 2023, and August 15, 2023, with 11 nurses working in the western region of Turkey's provinces through one-on-one semi-structured interviews. The interviews were conducted online and recorded on video. Content analysis was performed using the MAXQDA software package.



FINDINGS: Themes and sub-themes were identified from the expressions of nurses in line with research findings. Accordingly, 5 themes were determined for nurses providing care to individuals in the earthquake. zone: "challenges they face,""emotions they felt,""coping methods,""knowledge and skills"and "effects of earthquake".



CONCLUSION: The results obtained from this study demonstrated that nurses experienced difficulties due to environmental (hygiene, cold weather, shelter) and work-related (lack of coordination, psychosocial issues) conditions during the earthquake event. While providing care to individuals in earthquake-affected areas of eastern Turkey, nurses reported feelings of sadness, inadequacy, anxiety, and fear. They employed coping methods such as talking to family/friends, attempting not to dwell on thoughts, and turning to religious practices to manage these negative emotions. Nurses emphasized the necessity of having professional knowledge and crisis management skills to care for individuals during the earthquake period. In accordance with the findings of the research, it is recommended that nurses are provided with realistic training through simulations and drills in disaster management, as well as psychological support interventions.

