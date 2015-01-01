Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study examined the long-term risks of heart failure (HF) and coronary heart disease (CHD) following traumatic brain injury (TBI), focusing on gender differences.



METHODS: Data from Taiwan's National Health Insurance Research Database included 29,570 TBI patients and 118,280 matched controls based on propensity scores.



RESULTS: The TBI cohort had higher incidences of CHD and HF (9.76 vs. 9.07 per 1000 person-years; 4.40 vs. 3.88 per 1000 person-years). Adjusted analyses showed a significantly higher risk of HF in the TBI group (adjusted hazard ratio = 1.08, 95% CI = 1.01-1.17, P = 0.031). The increased CHD risk in the TBI cohort became insignificant after adjustment. Subgroup analysis by gender revealed higher HF risk in men (aHR = 1.14, 95% CI = 1.03-1.25, P = 0.010) and higher CHD risk in women under 50 (aHR = 1.32, 95% CI = 1.15-1.52, P < 0.001). TBI patients without beta-blocker therapy may be at increased risk of HF.



CONCLUSION: Our results suggest that TBI increases the risk of HF and CHD in this nationwide cohort of Taiwanese citizens. Gender influences the risks differently, with men at higher HF risk and younger women at higher CHD risk. Beta-blockers have a neutral effect on HF and CHD risk.

