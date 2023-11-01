Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Children spend most of their time at school and participate in many activities that have the potential for causing injury. This study aims to describe the nationwide epidemiology of pediatric trauma sustained in school settings in the United States.



METHODS: In the 3-y analysis of 2017-2019 American College of Surgeons-Trauma Quality Program, all pediatric trauma patients (≤18 y) injured in a school setting were included and stratified based on place of injury, into elementary, middle, and high school (HS) groups. Descriptive statistics and multivariable logistic regression analysis were performed to identify the independent predictors of intentional injuries.



RESULTS: 23,215 pediatric patients were identified, of which 15,264 patients were injured at elementary (57.6%), middle (17.5%), and high (25%) schools. The mean age was 9.5 y, 66.9% were male, 63.9% were white, the median injury severity score was 2 [1-4], and 95.6% had a blunt injury. Elementary school students were more likely to sustain falls (85%) and humerus fractures (43%) whereas HS students were more likely to be injured by assaults (17%). Overall, 7% of the students sustained intentional injuries. On multivariable logistic regression, male gender (odds ratio [OR] 1.54), Black race (OR 2.94), American Indian race (OR 1.88), Hispanic ethnicity (OR 1.77), positive drug screen (OR 4.9), middle (OR 5.2), and HSs (OR 10.6) were identified as independent predictors of intentional injury (all P < 0.01).



CONCLUSIONS: Injury patterns vary across elementary, middle, and HSs. Racial factors appear to influence intentional injuries along with substance abuse. Further studies to understand these risk factors and efforts to reduce school injuries are warranted to provide a safe learning environment for children.

