Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Suicide is among the leading causes of preventable death worldwide. The impact of suicide affects the personal, social and economic levels. Therefore, its prevention is a priority for public health systems. Previous studies seem to support the efficacy of providing active contact to people who have made a suicide attempt. The current systematic review and meta-analysis aims to investigate the efficacy of distance suicide prevention strategies implemented through synchronous technology-based interventions.



METHODS AND ANALYSIS: This protocol is designed according to the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis Protocols. The bibliographical searches were conducted in the databases PubMed, PsycINFO, Scopus and Web of Science in April 2022, with no restrictions on the time of publication and limited to publications in English or Spanish. The search strategy was performed using free-text terms and Medical Subject Headings terms: suicide, follow-up, synchronous, remote, telehealth, telephone, hotline, video-conference and text message. Two reviewers will independently conduct study screening, selection process, data extraction and risk of bias assessment. The analysis and synthesis of the results will be both qualitative and quantitative. A narrative synthesis, presented in a comprehensive table, will be performed and meta-analysis will be conducted, as appropriate, if sufficient data are provided. ETHICS AND DISSEMINATION: The present review and meta-analysis will not require ethical approval, as it will use data collected from previously published primary studies. The findings of this review will be published in peer-reviewed journals and widely disseminated. PROSPERO REGISTRATION NUMBER: CRD42021275044.

