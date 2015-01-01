Abstract

BACKGROUND: Naloxone distribution has been implemented as an essential opioid overdose prevention measure for people who inject drugs (PWID), and many jurisdictions in the United States have implemented policy change to increase naloxone access. This project describes temporal trends in and correlates of naloxone possession and use among PWID in the Seattle area of Washington State.



METHODS: Using a repeat cross-sectional design, we utilized two sets of serial cross-sectional surveys of PWID, which included biennial surveys of Seattle area syringe service program (SSP) clients and community-based National HIV Behavioral Surveillance surveys of PWID (NHBS-PWID) conducted from 2012-2019. Survey participant characteristics were descriptively compared between participants reporting naloxone possession to those not reporting naloxone possession. Multivariable Poisson regression was used to calculate prevalence ratios for naloxone possession comparing later to earlier survey years, adjusting for age, gender, race/ethnicity, primary drug, and experiencing and witnessing an overdose in the past 12 months.



RESULTS: Naloxone possession and use increased in both survey populations. The prevalence of possessing naloxone was 2.8 times greater [2019 vs. 2013= 95% CI: 2.40-3.33] among SSP participants and 2.8 times greater [2018 vs. 2012=95% CI: 2.41-3.16] among NHBS-PWID participants for the most recent time period. The prevalence of naloxone use was 1.3 times greater [2019 vs. 2017= 95% CI: 1.13-1.58] and 2.1 times greater [2015 vs. 2012=95% CI:1.62-2.73] among SSP and NHBS-PWID participants, respectively, for the most recent time period.



CONCLUSION: Naloxone possession and use increased in PWID in the Seattle area from 2012-2019, and is, at least in part, likely the result of numerous policy and programmatic efforts to facilitate easier naloxone accessibility in the wake of dramatic increases in overdose mortality. Further research on disparities in naloxone possession are needed to ensure equitable access.

