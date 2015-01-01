CONTACT US: Contact info
Mannix C, Mannix R. JAMA Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, American Medical Association)
38055275
Despite the growing epidemic of firearm-related suicides among children and adolescents (a 60% increase since 2012), US national policymakers continue to embrace a stance of relative inaction.1 Such a stance is a stunning statement of futility for a problem that kills more children in the US each year than the annual death toll from sepsis, influenza, and pneumonia combined.
