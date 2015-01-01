Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Disparities in venous thromboembolism (VTE) incidence and prophylaxis have been observed across racial groups. This study investigates the relationship between race, injury type, and the timing of VTE prophylaxis in severe trauma patients, both with and without isolated traumatic brain injuries. The primary goal is to analyze how these factors interact and their potential impact on clinical outcomes.



METHODS: A retrospective cohort study of the American College of Surgeons Trauma Quality Program Participant Use File (ACS-TQIP-PUF) from 2018 to 2021. Patient demographics, injury categories, VTE prophylaxis timing, injury severity, and in-hospital complications were collected. Multivariable regression models explored associations between race, injury type, VTE prophylaxis, and in-hospital mortality. Groups were analyzed by injury profile (isolated TBI vs non-TBI) and then by VTE prophylaxis timing (early ≤24 hours, late >24 hours).



RESULTS: Of 68,504 trauma patients analyzed, the majority were non-Hispanic or Latino (83.3%), White (71.2%), and male (69.6%). Patients receiving late VTE prophylaxis had higher rates of DVT and PE across race groups than patients with early prophylaxis. Logistic regression showed Asian patients with TBI receiving early prophylaxis were significantly more likely to have in-hospital mortality (OR 16.27, CI = 1.11-237.43, P =.04) than other races.



CONCLUSION: Patients who received late prophylaxis had higher VTE rates than early prophylaxis, independent of injury pattern or race. Additionally, assessing the implications of race in early VTE prophylaxis for isolated TBI showed that adult Asian patients had 16 times higher odds of in-hospital mortality compared to other races.

