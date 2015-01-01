Abstract

Cybercrime is a growing problem, with increasing numbers of people reporting they have been a victim. However, the literature has tended to focus on the characteristics of the perpetrator and has often neglected to examine how the individual differences of victims may have an impact. This paper investigates how the Dark Triad - Machiavellianism, narcissism, and psychopathy - may increase the chances of being a victim of online crime. To do this, the Cyber Routine Activities Theory was applied, which suggests victimization is a result of two things: 1) a user's routine online activity which may bring them into contact with nefarious others and/or makes them an attractive target, and 2) the lack of a "capable guardian" who can defend against such nefarious others. Using an online survey (N = 328), we measured Internet users' Dark Triad traits, along with their engagement in various online activities and the preventative measures used against potential criminals.



FINDINGS demonstrated that narcissism and psychopathy increased the likelihood of victimization, but Machiavellianism did not. These relationships were moderated by gender. However, contrary to other work using the Cyber-RAT, preventative measures (e.g. knowledge of computers, presence of anti-virus programs) did not seem to impact on the likelihood of victimization. The challenges of using these findings to reduce cybercrime and future work are then discussed.

