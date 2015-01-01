|
Citation
|
Cantley A, Hurley JC, Todd M, McEntee M, Hooker SP, Ohri-Vachaspati P, Ainsworth B, Adams MA. Health Place 2023; 85: e103143.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38056050
|
Abstract
|
This cross-sectional study investigated the relationship between GIS-measured worksite and home neighborhood walkability and several measures of physical activity (PA) in employed adults.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Active transportation; Built environment; Moderate-to-vigorous physical activity (MVPA); Physical activity; Walkability; Worksite