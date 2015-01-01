Abstract

This cross-sectional study investigated the relationship between GIS-measured worksite and home neighborhood walkability and several measures of physical activity (PA) in employed adults.



RESULTS revealed no significant correlation between worksite walkability and PA outcomes, contradicting the hypothesis of increased PA with improved walkability. However, for women and households without young children, a positive association was observed between worksite walkability and moderate-to-vigorous physical activity (MVPA). Additionally, home neighborhood walkability was linked to self-reported walking. The study highlights the need for further research into social and environmental factors at worksites impacting PA, and examination of PA behaviors in the context of increased remote work due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

