SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Cantley A, Hurley JC, Todd M, McEntee M, Hooker SP, Ohri-Vachaspati P, Ainsworth B, Adams MA. Health Place 2023; 85: e103143.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.healthplace.2023.103143

PMID

38056050

Abstract

This cross-sectional study investigated the relationship between GIS-measured worksite and home neighborhood walkability and several measures of physical activity (PA) in employed adults.

RESULTS revealed no significant correlation between worksite walkability and PA outcomes, contradicting the hypothesis of increased PA with improved walkability. However, for women and households without young children, a positive association was observed between worksite walkability and moderate-to-vigorous physical activity (MVPA). Additionally, home neighborhood walkability was linked to self-reported walking. The study highlights the need for further research into social and environmental factors at worksites impacting PA, and examination of PA behaviors in the context of increased remote work due to the COVID-19 pandemic.


Language: en

Keywords

Active transportation; Built environment; Moderate-to-vigorous physical activity (MVPA); Physical activity; Walkability; Worksite

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print