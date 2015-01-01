Abstract

Oculogyric crisis (OGC) is a rare type of acute dystonia characterized by spasmodic upward deviation of the eyes lasting for a few minutes to several hours. It is commonly seen with the administration of first-generation antipsychotics and rarely reported in patients taking second-generation antipsychotics. Although aripiprazole, a second-generation antipsychotic, is known for its low potential for extrapyramidal side effects (EPS), there are multiple case reports of it resulting in acute dystonia, especially OGC. In this paper, we report a case of aripiprazole-induced OGC in a 16-year-old female patient after a suicide attempt by taking 40 mg of aripiprazole and 5 g of acetaminophen. The necessary investigations were ordered, and the patient's dystonic symptoms resolved completely after administering parenteral diazepam and benztropine.

Language: en