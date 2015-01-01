Abstract

With interest, we read the article by Gustavsson et al1 on the breast cancer risk in a cohort with night work. The authors started from two facts: first, ‘night shift work’2 3 was classified as ‘probably carcinogenic to humans’ (group 2A) by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC); second, the evidence in humans was considered limited because of variable results and potential bias. Since prior studies had problems regarding exposure assessment, Gustavsson et al emphasised their very detailed registry-based data on night work. Yet, as key result the authors noted that ‘conclusions are …

Language: en