Abstract

Having courage is a humanuniverse living experience that is common to all humans. Individuals experience courage in one way or another at different times. Hence, it is imperative to understand having courage from various standpoints. To explore the different perspectives on the phenomenon of courage, the scholar dwelled with printed material across the disciplines of theology, psychology, philosophy, sociology, social work, education, business, and nursing. Two themes were crafted from the literature as (a) courage is steadfastness in the midst of fear and (b) unfaltering commitment to the cherished.

