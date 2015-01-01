SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ajadi O. Nurs. Sci. Q. 2024; 37(1): 56-63.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/08943184231207390

PMID

38054318

Abstract

Having courage is a humanuniverse living experience that is common to all humans. Individuals experience courage in one way or another at different times. Hence, it is imperative to understand having courage from various standpoints. To explore the different perspectives on the phenomenon of courage, the scholar dwelled with printed material across the disciplines of theology, psychology, philosophy, sociology, social work, education, business, and nursing. Two themes were crafted from the literature as (a) courage is steadfastness in the midst of fear and (b) unfaltering commitment to the cherished.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; nursing; *Courage; courage; Fear; humanbecoming; Humanism; Philosophy; unfaltering

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print