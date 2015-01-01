SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Edwards CM, Adamo KB. BMJ Mil. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, BMJ Publishing Group)

10.1136/military-2023-002620

38053284

Pregnancy has a substantial impact on one’s body and subsequent life. Whether these changes increase injury risk after returning to sport or work in both short-term and long-term remains unclear. It is becoming evident that reproductive health should be considered in research and practice to ensure the physical well-being of females employed in arduous occupations such as military, public safety personnel (ie, law enforcement, paramedicine, firefighting) or healthcare. As the transition period after maternity leave is a common attrition point for female members in the military, which could be due to a lack of physical rehabilitation support when returning to duty,1 we discuss the similarities between musculoskeletal injury (MSKi) and pregnancy.

Among the strongest predictors of …


CLINICAL PHYSIOLOGY; Musculoskeletal disorders; PREVENTIVE MEDICINE; REHABILITATION MEDICINE

