SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Fa H, Shuai B, Yang Z, Niu Y, Huang W. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2023; 195: e107421.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.aap.2023.107421

PMID

38061291

Abstract

Accurately and quickly mining the hidden information in railway dangerous goods transportation (RDGT) accident reports has great significance for its safety management. In this paper, a data mining method Logistics-DT-TFP is proposed for analysing the causes of RDGT accidents. Firstly, analyse the transportation process, extract the cause of the accident, and classify the severity of the accident. Then, using ordered multi-classification Logistic regression for correlation calculation, qualitatively judge and quantitatively analyse the relationship between each cause and the severity of the accident. The feature tags of the Decision Tree (DT) are screened, the C5.0 algorithm is used to obtain the accident coupling rules. Next, the FP-Growth algorithm is used to mine frequent itemsets, and TOP-K is used to improve it and output effective association rules with the degree of lift as the indicator, which avoids repeated traversal of the database, shortens the time complexity, and reduces the impact of the minimum support setting on the calculation results. The degree of lift among the causes in the coupling chain is calculated as a complement to the extraction of coupling rules. Finally, based on the analysis and mining results of case study, the management strategies for railway dangerous goods are proposed.


Language: en

Keywords

Association rule analysis; Coupling rule extraction; Data mining; Logistics-DT-TFP; Mining the accident causes; Railway dangerous goods transportation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print