Citation
Demir B, Demir S, Wickens CM, Hoseinzadeh Nooshabadi M, Rodak T, Donmez B. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2023; 195: e107369.

DOI
PMID
38061292
Abstract
Mobile phone use while driving remains a significant traffic safety concern. Although numerous interventions have been developed to address it, there is a gap in the synthesis of relevant information through a comprehensive behaviour change lens. This scoping review uses the Behaviour Change Wheel (BCW) and the Theoretical Domains Framework (TDF) to examine the literature to (a) identify behavioural constructs targeted in interventions for mobile phone use while driving, (b) determine if the intervention success varied by sociodemographic group (e.g., age, gender, driving experience), and (c) map interventions to TDF domains to highlight areas for future research. Following the PRISMA extension for scoping reviews, we searched seven databases and identified 5,202 articles. After screening, 50 articles detailing 56 studies met the following inclusion criteria: (a) intervention studies, (b) providing details on methods and results, (c) written in English, and (d) targeting any driver behaviour related to mobile phone use while driving with a bottom-up approach, using not regulation or law enforcement, but individuals' psychological processes, such as cognitive, behavioural, and emotional.
Language: en
Keywords
Behaviour Change Wheel; Cellphone distraction; Distracted driving; Distraction mitigation; Literature review; Mobile phone use while driving; Texting and driving; Theoretical Domains Framework