Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Childhood trauma (CT) increases addiction vulnerability. We examined CT's impact on delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) effects.



METHODS: This is a post-hoc analysis of a randomized, placebo-controlled, crossover trial investigating the effects of oral THC (10, 20 mg) among 25 persons receiving methadone for opioid use disorder (OUD).



RESULTS: Greater CT was associated with lower aversive effects from higher THC doses (20 mg) (p = .006).



DISCUSSION AND CONCLUSIONS: CT may reduce the subjective aversive effects of THC, potentially leading to greater cannabis use in individuals with OUD. SCIENTIFIC SIGNIFICANCE: These findings offer insights into THC's risks versus benefits in OUD subgroups and emphasize assessing CT in OUD treatment and research.

Language: en