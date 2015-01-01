|
Sun X, Yin L, Zhang Y, Liu X, Ma J. Ann. Gen. Psychiatry 2023; 22(1): e51.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38057805
BACKGROUND: Major depressive disorder (MDD) is a major and common cause of suicide. The purpose of this article is to report the clinical characteristics and patterns of co-morbid suicidal behavior (SB) in first hospitalized and drug-naïve MDD patients.
Language: en
Major depressive disorder; Clinical syndrome; Metabolic disorder; Suicidal behavior