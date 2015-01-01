Abstract

BACKGROUND: Major depressive disorder (MDD) is a major and common cause of suicide. The purpose of this article is to report the clinical characteristics and patterns of co-morbid suicidal behavior (SB) in first hospitalized and drug-naïve MDD patients.



METHODS: A total of 345 patients with first hospitalization and drug-naïve MDD with SB were included in this study, while 183 patients without SB were included as a control group. We collected socio-demographic, general clinical data and common biochemical indicators of all participants and assessed their clinical symptoms.



RESULTS: Compared to patients without SB, MDD with SB had more severe clinical symptoms and worse metabolic indicators. Duration of disease, depressive symptom scores, and thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH) levels was risk factors for SB and its number.



CONCLUSIONS: MDD patients with SB suffered more severe clinical symptoms and worse metabolic indicators, and risk factors for SB in this population were identified, which may provide beneficial insight and reference for clinical prevention and intervention of SB in MDD patients.

