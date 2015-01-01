Abstract

BACKGROUND: Emergency departments are important points of intervention, to reduce the risk of further self-harm and suicide. A national programme to standardise the management of people presenting to the emergency department with self-harm and suicidal ideation (NCPSHI) was introduced in Ireland in 2014. The aim of this study was to evaluate the impact of the NCPSHI on patient outcomes and provision of care.



METHODS: Data on self-harm presentations were obtained from the National Self-Harm Registry Ireland from 2012 to 2017. The impacts of the NCPSHI on study outcomes (3-month self-harm repetition, biopsychosocial assessment provision, admission, post-discharge referral, and self-discharge) were examined at an individual and aggregate (hospital) level, using a before and after study design and interrupted time series analyses, respectively. The 15 hospitals that implemented the programme by January 2015 (of a total of 24 between 2015 and 2017) were included in the analyses.



RESULTS: There were 31,970 self-harm presentations during the study period. In hospitals with no service for self-harm (n = 4), risk of patients not being assessed reduced from 31.8 to 24.7% following the introduction of the NCPSHI. Mental health referral in this hospital group increased from 42.2 to 59.0% and medical admission decreased from 27.5 to 24.3%. Signs of a reduction in self-harm repetition were observed for this hospital group, from 35.1 to 30.4% among individuals with a history of self-harm, but statistical evidence was weak. In hospitals with a pre-existing liaison psychiatry service (n = 7), risk of self-discharge was lower post-NCPSHI (17.8% vs. 14.8%). In hospitals with liaison nurse(s) pre-NCPSHI (n = 4), medical admission reduced (27.5% vs. 24.3%) and there was an increase in self-harm repetition (from 5.2 to 7.8%. for those without a self-harm history).



CONCLUSION: The NCPSHI was associated with improvements in the provision of care across hospital groups, particularly those with no prior service for self-harm, highlighting the need to consider pre-existing context in implementation planning. Our evaluation emphasises the need for proper resourcing to support the implementation of clinical guidelines on the provision of care for people presenting to hospital with self-harm.

Language: en